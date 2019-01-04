Binance Coin (BNB) Price Tops $6.11 on Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for $6.11 or 0.00157543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, DDEX, LBank and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $799.74 million and approximately $30.87 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.02264149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000575 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00199476 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025964 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025958 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 190,799,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,799,308 tokens. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, HitBTC, Binance, FCoin, LBank, Gate.io, AirSwap, DDEX, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.