Bioanalytical Systems (BASI) versus BIOQUAL (BIOQ) Head-To-Head Survey

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) and BIOQUAL (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Bioanalytical Systems has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIOQUAL has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bioanalytical Systems and BIOQUAL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioanalytical Systems -0.74% 3.16% 1.20% BIOQUAL 9.51% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of BIOQUAL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bioanalytical Systems and BIOQUAL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioanalytical Systems $26.35 million 0.50 -$190,000.00 N/A N/A BIOQUAL $35.88 million 0.91 $3.66 million N/A N/A

BIOQUAL has higher revenue and earnings than Bioanalytical Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bioanalytical Systems and BIOQUAL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioanalytical Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A BIOQUAL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

BIOQUAL pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bioanalytical Systems does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BIOQUAL beats Bioanalytical Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Contract Research Services and Research Products segments. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. It also provides in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; preclinical and pathology services; product characterization, method development, and validation; bioanalytical testing to measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; stability testing to establish and confirm product purity, potency, and shelf life; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment offers analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments; and Vetronics' products, such as instruments and related software to monitor and diagnose cardiac function, and measure other vital physiological parameters in cats and dogs in veterinary clinics. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

BIOQUAL Company Profile

Bioqual, Inc. provides research, development, consulting, and testing/assay services to commercial clients and government laboratories in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of cancer, AIDS, hepatitis, influenza, immunology, transgenic, contraception, breeding and development of genetically defined animals, and neurobiology and behavior, as well as zika, dengue, malaria, respiratory syncytial virus, and other infectious diseases. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, infectious virus quantitation, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assays, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides in-vivo animal model related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

