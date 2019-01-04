BIOLINERX LTD/S (BLRX) Trading Up 13.6%

Shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) were up 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 574,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 438,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
A number of analysts recently commented on BLRX shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer set a $3.00 target price on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.26.
BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S stock. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,357,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Fosun International Ltd owned about 1.27% of BIOLINERX LTD/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BIOLINERX LTD/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLRX)
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company focused on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.
