BIOLINERX LTD/S (BLRX) Trading Up 13.6%

Shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) were up 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 574,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 438,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLRX shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer set a $3.00 target price on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Get BIOLINERX LTD/S alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.26.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S stock. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,357,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Fosun International Ltd owned about 1.27% of BIOLINERX LTD/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BIOLINERX LTD/S (BLRX) Trading Up 13.6%” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/biolinerx-ltd-s-blrx-trading-up-13-6.html.

BIOLINERX LTD/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company focused on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLINERX LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLINERX LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.