Bismuth Reaches Market Cap of $3.99 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $5,612.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00007087 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00015952 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000311 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000822 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 15,477,540 coins and its circulating supply is 14,706,832 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

