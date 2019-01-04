Black Hills Corp (BKH) Stake Decreased by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,452,000 after acquiring an additional 32,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,379,000 after acquiring an additional 497,479 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Black Hills by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,739,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Black Hills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth $1,628,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Black Hills from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

NYSE BKH opened at $61.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.72 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

