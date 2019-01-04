Black Knight Inc (BKI) Position Cut by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,436 shares during the quarter. Black Knight accounts for 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $70,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Black Knight by 12.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 855,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after acquiring an additional 92,735 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,581,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,613,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 32.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 403,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after buying an additional 98,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Knight Equity assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $44.94 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Black Knight from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Black Knight from $58.00 to $55.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.84.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.33. 15,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,455. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Black Knight Inc has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $56.45.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 22,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment refers to the data and analytics solutions to the mortgage, real estate and capital markets verticals.

