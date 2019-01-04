BlackRock (BLK) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) has trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BlackRock earned a media sentiment score of 2.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of BLK opened at $377.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 27.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $3.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $478.00 price target (down previously from $525.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Argus dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $545.00 to $510.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (down previously from $559.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.29.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $395.21 per share, for a total transaction of $790,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,057.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.11, for a total value of $880,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

