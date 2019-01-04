BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

