Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BME opened at $36.43 on Friday. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

About Blackrock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

