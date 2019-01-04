BlackRock Inc. Acquires 716,223 Shares of FGL Holdings (FG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,680,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of FGL worth $104,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in FGL during the third quarter worth $112,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FGL by 6.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FGL during the third quarter worth $132,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FGL during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in FGL by 148.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FGL from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of FGL in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

NYSE:FG opened at $6.85 on Friday. FGL Holdings has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. FGL had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FGL Holdings will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

