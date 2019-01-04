BlackRock Inc. Buys 85,378 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (LDL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,477,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,378 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Lydall worth $106,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lydall during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 10,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Lydall during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LDL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Lydall from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

LDL opened at $20.02 on Friday. Lydall, Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $353.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). Lydall had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $197.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lydall, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

