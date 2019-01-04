BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,149,438 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of WSFS Financial worth $101,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,284,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,172,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,490,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,063,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,658,000 after purchasing an additional 88,373 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 580,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 27.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 564,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after purchasing an additional 120,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $1,228,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,914,808.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

WSFS stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.42 million. On average, analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

WSFS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

