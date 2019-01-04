BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,374,667 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Customers Bancorp worth $102,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,406,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,839,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $443,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 30.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 30,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 46.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 20,643 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $240,793.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.75 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Shares of CUBI opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $576.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/blackrock-inc-increases-stake-in-customers-bancorp-inc-cubi.html.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.