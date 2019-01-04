BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (MNE)

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

About BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd.

There is no company description available for BlackRock Muni NY Intermediate Duration Fund.

