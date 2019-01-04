Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0318 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust alerts:

Shares of BKK opened at $14.87 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/blackrock-municipal-2020-term-trust-bkk-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-03.html.

About Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.