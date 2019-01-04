Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (MQY)

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $13.35 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $15.31.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield Quality.

