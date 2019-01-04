Block Array (ARY) Price Reaches $0.0073 on Top Exchanges

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. Block Array has a total market capitalization of $497,908.00 and $7,653.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Block Array has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Block Array token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.09 or 0.12919987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000276 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00028598 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About Block Array

Block Array is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup. Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com.

Buying and Selling Block Array

Block Array can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

