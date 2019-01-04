Bloom Energy (BE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.57. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.05 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp.

