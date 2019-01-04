bluebird bio (BLUE) Stock Price Up 6.7%

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) rose 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.59 and last traded at $106.53. Approximately 709,210 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 556,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.88.

BLUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut bluebird bio from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on bluebird bio from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.83.

The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.40.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 1,326.02%. The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Davidson sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $751,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $202,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,833.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,365 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in bluebird bio by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,260,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in bluebird bio by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,425,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,150,000 after purchasing an additional 931,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,123,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,186,058,000 after purchasing an additional 605,797 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in bluebird bio by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,634,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $968,610,000 after purchasing an additional 494,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,619,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,435,000 after purchasing an additional 422,866 shares during the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

