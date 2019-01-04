BlueCoin Price Reaches $0.0008 (BLU)

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One BlueCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last week, BlueCoin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. BlueCoin has a market cap of $479,964.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.02105584 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007961 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004196 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000596 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00001623 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BlueCoin Coin Profile

BlueCoin (CRYPTO:BLU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official website is www.bluecoin.io. BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueCoin Coin Trading

BlueCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

