BlueLinx (BXC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

BXC opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.37. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.02.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 202.65% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter.

In other BlueLinx news, CFO Susan C. O’farrell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,782.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. bought 105,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,152,636.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 163,609 shares of company stock worth $3,364,816 in the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BlueLinx by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 18,078 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in BlueLinx by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes products in two principal categories, structural products and specialty products. The company's structural products include plywood, rebar and remesh, and lumber products, as well as oriented strand boards and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and floorings in construction projects.

