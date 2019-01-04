Boeing Co (BA) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 1.5% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 123,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,869,000 after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 281,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $104,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boeing to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $387.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.21.

In other Boeing news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing stock opened at $310.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $394.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

Boeing announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aircraft producer to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

