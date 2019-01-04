Bojangles (BOJA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bojangles Inc (NASDAQ:BOJA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 721,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 305,795 shares.The stock last traded at $16.09 and had previously closed at $16.08.

BOJA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bojangles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bojangles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bojangles in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bojangles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Bojangles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.29 million. Bojangles had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bojangles Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOJA. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bojangles by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 916,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bojangles in the third quarter worth $536,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bojangles by 27.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bojangles by 30.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 88,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bojangles by 399.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 199,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 159,406 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

