BorgWarner (BWA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BorgWarner is collaborating with companies and opening plants to keep developing latest technologies for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. In sync with its goal, the company opened a plant in China and collaborated with WM Motors to develop products for advanced vehicles. Further, strong regional growth in North America revenues, along with increased revenue generation from commercial vehicle and off-road products in Europe are expected to drive revenues in 2018. In fourth-quarter 2018, BorgWarner expects organic net sales growthto be 1-4.5% compared with net sales of $2.6 billion in the year-ago quarter. Over the past six months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, a decline in light-vehicle production across all of its major markets might hamper its sales.”

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on BWA. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner to $49.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.57.

BWA traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.43. 91,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $58.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

In related news, Director Deborah D. Mcwhinney acquired 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.14 per share, with a total value of $49,933.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 16,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $666,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,992 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 831,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,536,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,489,000 after acquiring an additional 73,548 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,162,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,184,000 after acquiring an additional 458,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.