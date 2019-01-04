Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Insider David A. Burwick Sells 291 Shares

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) insider David A. Burwick sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.14, for a total transaction of $68,425.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David A. Burwick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 2nd, David A. Burwick sold 289 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.14, for a total transaction of $67,955.46.

Shares of SAM traded up $11.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.88. 174,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,100. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $160.40 and a 52 week high of $329.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $326.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $381.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

