Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.5% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $41,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 25,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ashley Watson sold 47,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $3,496,185.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,043 shares of company stock worth $45,530,574 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $79.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.07.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $206.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $80.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

