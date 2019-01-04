BoutsPro (BOUTS) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One BoutsPro token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $435,839.00 and $12,937.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BoutsPro alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.02286899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00157891 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00199070 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00026288 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00026309 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro’s launch date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoutsPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoutsPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.