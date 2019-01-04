Bowhead (AHT) Reaches One Day Volume of $0.00

Bowhead (CURRENCY:AHT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Bowhead token can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Bowhead has a market capitalization of $194,990.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bowhead was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bowhead has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.03965469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00134497 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Bowhead Token Profile

Bowhead (CRYPTO:AHT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Bowhead’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bowhead is bowheadhealth.com. Bowhead’s official Twitter account is @Ahooleeman and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bowhead Token Trading

Bowhead can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bowhead directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bowhead should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bowhead using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

