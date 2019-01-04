Boyd Gaming (BYD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Boyd Gaming have outperformed the industry in the past two year. The company continues to expand its portfolio by strengthening current operations and growing through capital investment as well as other strategic measures. The company’s recent acquisition of Valley Forge Casino Resort and the Pinnacle Assets will drive growth in the coming quarters. Further, the company’s EBITDA growth over the past several quarters is quite encouraging. However, higher debt burden remains a concern. Also, the company is persistently facing intense competition from various casinos and hotel casinos. Moreover, earning estimates for 2018 and 2019 have been witnessed upward revisions over the past 60 days, reflects analysts’ confidence in the company’s future earnings potential.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BYD. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.34. 43,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,527. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.94. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $612.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.60 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $2,419,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,585.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of October 15, 2018, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1.76 million square feet of casino space, approximately 38,000 gaming machines, 900 table games, 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

