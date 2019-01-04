BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BPMP. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.89.

BP Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.53. 4,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,702. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 102.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,081,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,737,000 after acquiring an additional 198,110 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,132,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

