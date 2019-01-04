Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) & Ready Capital (RC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Ready Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Ready Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Ready Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 16.26% 4.98% 2.29% Ready Capital 31.38% 10.37% 2.15%

Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ready Capital pays out 112.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brandywine Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Ready Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $520.49 million 4.43 $120.85 million $1.31 9.85 Ready Capital $138.30 million 3.19 $43.29 million $1.42 9.70

Brandywine Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ready Capital. Ready Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brandywine Realty Trust and Ready Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33 Ready Capital 0 2 5 0 2.71

Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.81%. Ready Capital has a consensus target price of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 24.67%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Ready Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ready Capital has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats Ready Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 184 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of September 30, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

