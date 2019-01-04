BRASILAGRO COMP/S (LND) versus Adecoagro (AGRO) Financial Comparison

BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) and Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get BRASILAGRO COMP/S alerts:

This table compares BRASILAGRO COMP/S and Adecoagro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRASILAGRO COMP/S 52.85% 27.38% 19.21% Adecoagro -1.88% 16.18% 6.80%

Dividends

BRASILAGRO COMP/S pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Adecoagro does not pay a dividend. BRASILAGRO COMP/S has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

BRASILAGRO COMP/S has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adecoagro has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BRASILAGRO COMP/S and Adecoagro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRASILAGRO COMP/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Adecoagro 0 5 0 0 2.00

Adecoagro has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.88%. Given Adecoagro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adecoagro is more favorable than BRASILAGRO COMP/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of BRASILAGRO COMP/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Adecoagro shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of BRASILAGRO COMP/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRASILAGRO COMP/S and Adecoagro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRASILAGRO COMP/S $119.63 million 2.04 $38.10 million N/A N/A Adecoagro $933.18 million 0.90 $9.97 million $0.08 86.88

BRASILAGRO COMP/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adecoagro.

Summary

BRASILAGRO COMP/S beats Adecoagro on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRASILAGRO COMP/S

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 10 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 joint-venture farm in Paraguay with a total area of 198,158 hectares of own lands and 26,763 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro S.A., an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties. It is involved in planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; and producing and selling fluid milk and other dairy products. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation and processing of sugar and ethanol, as well as cogeneration of electricity from sugarcane bagasse; and identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Further, it is involved in leasing approximately 27,216 hectares of pasture land to cattle farmers in Argentina; and coffee plantation in the Rio de Janeiro farm located in Western Bahia to a third party. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned a total of 246,139 hectares, including 19 farms in Argentina, 11 farms in Brazil, and 1 farm in Uruguay; 3 rice processing facilities in Argentina; and 2 dairy facilities with approximately 6,967 milking cows in Argentina. It also had 11 grain and rice conditioning and storage plants in Argentina; and 3 sugar and ethanol mills in Brazil with a sugarcane crushing capacity of 12.3 million tons, as well as had a total of 232 megawatts of installed cogeneration capacity. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for BRASILAGRO COMP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRASILAGRO COMP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.