Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, Purchases 129,756 Shares of Select Interior Concepts (SIC) Stock

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 129,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $862,877.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 27th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 25,684 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,104.00.

On Friday, December 21st, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 211,241 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,303,356.97.

On Tuesday, December 18th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 5,100 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $39,117.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 3,757 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,680.30.

On Monday, November 19th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 8,049 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $66,484.74.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 2,793 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $23,796.36.

On Friday, November 9th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 7,492 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,480.08.

On Tuesday, November 6th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 7,105 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $64,158.15.

On Monday, October 29th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 12,335 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $119,649.50.

On Monday, October 22nd, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 99 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $980.10.

NYSE SIC opened at $7.53 on Friday. Select Interior Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth $8,100,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth $846,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth $6,410,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth $27,511,000.

About Select Interior Concepts

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

