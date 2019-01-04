BRENNTAG AG/ADR (BNTGY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Get BRENNTAG AG/ADR alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on BNTGY. ValuEngine lowered BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $8.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $13.51.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRENNTAG AG/ADR will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRENNTAG AG/ADR

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRENNTAG AG/ADR (BNTGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRENNTAG AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRENNTAG AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.