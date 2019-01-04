Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

BFAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $123.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $127,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,500.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $299,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,674. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,678,000 after buying an additional 126,335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,306,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

