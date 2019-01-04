Brink’s (BCO) Receives $97.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Brink’s to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th.

Get Brink's alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1,263.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter worth $224,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter worth $246,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter worth $307,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BCO traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.21. 16,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $88.10.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.96 million. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.