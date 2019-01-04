Bristol-Myers Squibb Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 183,651 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,860% compared to the typical volume of 6,205 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 194.3% in the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.8% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale set a $47.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

