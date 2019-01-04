Brokerages Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.76 Million

Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post $59.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.89 million and the lowest is $58.67 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $189.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $153.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.30 million to $160.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $151.23 million, with estimates ranging from $129.27 million to $164.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.42 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 945,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,401. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 69.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,690,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,485,000 after purchasing an additional 48,526 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.5% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 428,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

