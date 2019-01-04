Brokerages Expect Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $621.21 Million

Analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce $621.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $622.84 million and the lowest is $620.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $635.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.71.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $72.98 and a 1 year high of $96.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

In other news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $224,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $129,939.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Nasdaq by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

