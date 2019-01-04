Brokerages Set Aetna Inc (AET) Target Price at $210.88

Shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aetna from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE AET traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,862,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Aetna has a 12 month low of $166.88 and a 12 month high of $213.36. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. Aetna had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aetna will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aetna by 1.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Aetna in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aetna by 3.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Aetna by 10.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aetna by 18.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

