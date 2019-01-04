Brokerages Set LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) PT at $26.26

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.26.

Several research firms recently commented on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.56 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $38,468.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,082 shares in the company, valued at $340,303.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eran Vanounou sold 6,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $1,076,513 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in LivePerson by 143,620.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 50,267 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LivePerson by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LivePerson by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 93,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -300.67 and a beta of 0.90. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. LivePerson’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

