Brokerages Set National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) Price Target at $30.20

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGHC. Zacks Investment Research cut National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on National General and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ NGHC opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. National General has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.79.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. National General had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that National General will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. National General’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

In other National General news, CEO Barry Karfunkel acquired 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Karfunkel acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $464,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 86,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,568.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 28,148 shares of company stock valued at $652,840. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGHC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in National General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in National General by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National General by 1,330.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in National General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

