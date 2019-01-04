Brokerages Set Ready Capital Corp (RC) Price Target at $17.14

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

RC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Compass Point raised Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $293,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.02. 412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $443.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.68%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

