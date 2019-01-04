Brokerages Set Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) Price Target at $83.00

Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $82.00 price objective on Sensient Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

Sensient Technologies stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,600. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $342.73 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.92%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.02 per share, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 54.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries.

