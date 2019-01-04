Brokerages Set Sonos Inc (SONO) Target Price at $21.33

Shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonos in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of SONO stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.53. 20,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,400. Sonos has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.31 million and a P/E ratio of -42.71.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $272.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonos will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

