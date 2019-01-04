Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,102,887 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 20,322,796 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,331 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Marcus E. Bromley purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $49,518.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,723.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 11.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 55.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 721,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 51.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,596,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,664,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,239 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.2% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 7,171,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,276 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Sunday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $6.51 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.22) earnings per share.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs  Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

