Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

BPY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ BPY opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.87. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

