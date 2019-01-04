Calyxt (CLXT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Calyxt from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Calyxt from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NASDAQ CLXT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,500. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $337.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 6,256.67% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calyxt will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calyxt news, insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $56,508.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,249 shares of company stock valued at $162,667. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 377,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 449,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 149,898 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 308,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 141,618 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. 28.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, improved oil composition canola, herbicide tolerant canola, improved quality alfalfa and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, improved protein composition soybeans, drought tolerant soybeans, herbicide tolerant soybeans, and improved yield soybeans.

