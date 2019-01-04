Capital One Financial (COF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have marginally outperformed the industry over the last six months. Moreover, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Estimates have been going up lately ahead of the company's fourth-quarter 2018 earnings release. A strong liquidity position, strength in its credit card and online banking businesses, higher interest rates and solid loan balance will aid growth further. Also, benefits from lower tax rates and restructuring initiatives will support financials. However, mounting operating expenses are likely to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, deteriorating credit quality makes us apprehensive.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COF. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Capital One Financial to a sell rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $101.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.18.

NYSE COF traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.22. 124,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $106.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 698.3% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

