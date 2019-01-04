CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (CMO) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,507,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,664,000 after acquiring an additional 878,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,586,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 283,154 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,162,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 50,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

NYSE CMO opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $606.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.47. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 6.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

In other news, CEO Phillip A. Reinsch acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,094.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Bernard acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,346.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $474,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

